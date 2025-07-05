The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign CEO with Karla Joy Treadway
Ep.157 2025 Marketing Strategies Beginner Entrepreneurs Should Be Prepping For Part 2
Jul 05, 2025

2025 is a pivot year in online marketing, especially for beginners. Here's what you should be planning for right now to stay visible and profitable - Part 2. Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email Join my FREE business builders community for online coaches! https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-vault Start building your dream freedom business here: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo Want to work with us? Book a discovery call here: https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call

