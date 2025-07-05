The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

Ep.156 2025 Marketing Strategies Beginner Entrepreneurs Should Be Prepping For Part 1
Jul 05, 2025

2025 is a pivot year in online marketing, especially for beginners. Here's a breakdown of what beginner business owners need to know now and what marketing strategies they should be planning for right now to stay visible and profitable (especially during slower summer months when engagement typically drops). Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email Join my FREE business builders community for online coaches! https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-vault Start building your dream freedom business here: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo Want to work with us? Book a discovery call here: https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call

