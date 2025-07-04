The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign CEO with Karla Joy Treadway
Ep.155 Summer Biz Prep: How I Profit While I Make More Room for Play
Jul 04, 2025

Summer is short! Let's talk about how you can live your best life this summer while continuing to bring in revenue. I'm going to bring you strategies for freedom and profitability in your business this summer. Think proactive planning, sustainable growth strategies, and practical tips for generating income without burnout or living on a screen this summer. Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email Join my FREE business builders community for online coaches! https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-vault Start building your dream freedom business here: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo Want to work with us? Book a discovery call here: https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call

