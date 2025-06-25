Ep.154 Conservatives....It's Time to Grow Up: The Shifting Political Landscape with David Knight Legg

David Knight Legg is an advisor to governments and firms in the energy and financial sectors, previously serving as the CEO of Invest Alberta and holding a Ph.D. from Yale. In this episode, Karla Treadway and David Knight Legg discuss the current political landscape in Canada, reflecting on recent election outcomes and the challenges faced by the conservative movement. They explore the core principles of conservatism, the impact of leftist policies, and the importance of personal accountability and freedom. The conversation also touches on the influence of media and the potential future of Canadian politics under Mark Carney's leadership.
Find David on X. https://x.com/KnightLegg
Chapters
00:00
The Political Landscape Shift
06:43
Reflections on Election Integrity
09:50
Unity Within the Conservative Movement
13:50
Core Conservative Principles
24:22
Empathy and Accountability in Politics
29:17
The Left's Moral Dilemma
32:09
Government Responses to Protests
34:49
The Conservative Vision for Canada
37:21
Media Influence and Censorship
39:13
The Impact of UK Style Censorship
42:44
Canada's Economic Challenges
50:13
The Crisis of Governance in Canada
