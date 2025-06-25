Ep.154 Conservatives....It's Time to Grow Up: The Shifting Political Landscape with David Knight Legg

David Knight Legg is an advisor to governments and firms in the energy and financial sectors, previously serving as the CEO of Invest Alberta and holding a Ph.D. from Yale. In this episode, Karla Treadway and David Knight Legg discuss the current political landscape in Canada, reflecting on recent election outcomes and the challenges faced by the conservative movement. They explore the core principles of conservatism, the impact of leftist policies, and the importance of personal accountability and freedom. The conversation also touches on the influence of media and the potential future of Canadian politics under Mark Carney's leadership.

Find David on X. https://x.com/KnightLegg

Chapters

00:00

The Political Landscape Shift

06:43

Reflections on Election Integrity

09:50

Unity Within the Conservative Movement

13:50

Core Conservative Principles

24:22

Empathy and Accountability in Politics

29:17

The Left's Moral Dilemma

32:09

Government Responses to Protests

34:49

The Conservative Vision for Canada

37:21

Media Influence and Censorship

39:13

The Impact of UK Style Censorship

42:44

Canada's Economic Challenges

50:13

The Crisis of Governance in Canada

Free Resources for Your Business

Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email

Join my FREE business builders community for online coaches!

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-vault

Start building your dream freedom business here:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Want to work with us? Book a discovery call here:

https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call