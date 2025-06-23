Ep.153 Don't Be Canada with Tristin Hopper

Tristin Hopper is a reporter-columnist with the National Post and author of Don't Be Canada - How one country did everything wrong, all at once. They discuss the unique challenges facing Canada, including the housing crisis, healthcare system issues, and the controversial MAID legislation. The conversation delves into the failures of the justice system, the impact of ideology on public perception, and the future of Canada amidst these challenges. Hopper emphasizes the need for awareness and action to address these pressing issues.

Chapters 00:00

Introduction to 'Don't Be Canada' 02:32

Canada's Unique Problems and Empowerment 04:18

Canada's Outlier Status in Progressive Issues 06:02

Healthcare System Challenges 08:34

Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) Overview 13:06

The Controversy of MAID and Its Safeguards 16:14

Rising MAID Statistics and Public Perception 21:11

Crime and Justice System Issues 32:53

Rehabilitation vs. Public Safety in Justice 38:23

The Canadian Mindset on Crime and Victimization 41:20

The Disconnect with Reality and Facts 45:52

Gender Identity Policies and Their Consequences 49:22

Crime Perception vs. Reality in Canada 54:25

Ideological Commitment Over Practical Outcomes 59:33

Youth Engagement in Politics and Policy Change 01:03:10

The Future of Canada: Optimism vs. Pessimism

Follow Tristin on X https://x.com/TristinHopper

Read his book here https://sutherlandhousebooks.com/product/dont-be-canada/

