Ep.152 AI, Creative Writing and Getting Your First Book Done and Dusted with Ricki Heller

Is a book your next best business move? In this episode of the Sovereign CEO podcast, Karla Treadway interviews book coach Ricki Heller, who shares her journey from teaching English and practicing holistic nutrition to helping clients write their very own books. They discuss the importance of mindset in writing, the role of coaching, and the impact of personal stories in literature. Ricki also reflects on her experience with book promotion, particularly how she gained attention from Ellen DeGeneres, and the influence of AI on creativity in writing. Learn how your book can open doors to new opportunities while we dispel common myths about the writing process so you can finally get your book done and dusted.

Chapters00:00

Introduction to Book Coaching 01:05

Ricky's Journey into Writing and Coaching 03:26

The Impact of Ellen DeGeneres on Book Promotion 06:53 Overcoming Fear and Embracing Opportunities 08:41

Transitioning to Personal Narrative and Memoir Writing 11:31

The Role of Coaching in Writing Success 12:56

The Importance of Mindset in Writing 15:52

The Value of Developmental Editing 17:46

AI's Influence on Creativity and Writing 21:06

The Uniqueness of Personal Stories in Writing 24:00

The Necessity of Struggle in Problem Solving 26:51

The Authority of Authorship: Why Writing a Book Matters 30:05

The Intimacy of Reading: Building Connections Through Books 33:51

Opening Doors: How Books Create Opportunities 36:47

Overcoming Myths: The Realities of Writing a Book 40:04

Finding Your Writing Rhythm: Consistency Over Quantity 42:56

Creating Community: The Importance of Support in Writing 46:02

The Fulfillment of Writing: A Personal and Professional Journey

