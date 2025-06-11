Ep.151 High Ticket Sales Closer Tristan Steckler on Sales and Self Mastery

Since 2022, Tristan Steckler has been at the forefront of high-ticket sales, personally collecting over $10 million in revenue, closing deals at a consistent 40–60% rate, and taking more than 3,000 one-to-one sales calls. But it doesn't stop there—he’s also managed and trained 200+ high-ticket sales reps, transforming struggling teams into high performing powerhouses. He's also a christian man of faith and uses his platform for training sales people as an opportunity for ministry. His main goal is to help men/women become better leaders, action takers, consistent and disciplined. In this episode of the Sovereign CEO Podcast, Karla Treadway interviews Tristan Steckler, who shares his inspiring journey from a challenging upbringing to becoming a successful sales expert. Tristan discusses the impact of his childhood experiences, including struggles with weight and self-esteem, and how he transformed his life through weight loss and personal development. He emphasizes the importance of mindset, mentorship, and understanding personality types in sales, highlighting that effective sales is akin to coaching. Tristan's insights provide valuable lessons on overcoming limiting beliefs and the responsibility of salespeople to genuinely help their clients. Chapters: Introduction to Tristan Steckler 01:07 Tristan's Challenging Upbringing 04:42 Transformative Weight Loss Journey 06:14 Entering the World of Sales 09:01 The Leap of Faith: Investing in Coaching 12:22 Mindset and Overcoming Limiting Beliefs 15:22 The Role of Mentorship in Personal Growth 19:21 Sales as a Coaching Process 21:26 Understanding Personality Types in Sales 31:06 Navigating Different Sales Personalities 34:25 The Responsibility of a Salesperson Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email Join my FREE business builders community for online coaches! https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-vault Start building your dream freedom business here: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo Want to work with us? Book a discovery call here: https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call