Ep.150 Faithfully Fearless with Kristen Nagle

In this episode of The Sovereign CEO, Karla Treadway welcomes back Kristin Nagel to discuss her transformative journey from a nurse to an entrepreneur focused on empowering women through natural birth and financial freedom. Kristin shares insights about her birth conference, the importance of community, and how she balances multiple projects while maintaining her energy. They also delve into the benefits of the 7K membership, which offers a unique approach to saving and investing in gold and silver, providing a sense of financial security in uncertain times. In this conversation, Karla Treadway and Kristen Nagle explore themes of financial empowerment, the importance of faith in business, and the necessity of humility and consistency in entrepreneurship. They discuss how to navigate economic uncertainty, the role of tithing and generosity, and the significance of mentorship and community support in overcoming stagnation. The dialogue emphasizes the importance of taking action, staying connected to one's values, and trusting in a higher purpose. Chapters 00:00 Introduction and Personal Updates 02:30 The Birth Conference and Empowering Women 07:14 Balancing Life, Work, and Energy 17:17 The Power of Focus and Community 20:25 The 7K Membership and Financial Freedom 24:19 Empowering Financial Accessibility 26:08 Navigating Economic Uncertainty 28:43 Faith and Business: A Personal Journey 30:14 The Role of God in Entrepreneurship 34:55 Humility in Business 37:19 The Power of Tithing and Generosity 41:19 Overcoming Stagnation in Entrepreneurship