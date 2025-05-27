Ep.149 American Ninja Alex Weber on Faith, Resilience and Winning the Right Game.

Alex Weber is an international keynote speaker, award-winning entertainer, and bestselling author of Unstoppable: A 7-Part System to Smash Fear, Win Your Battles, and Be Truly Happy. Known for his high-energy, real-talk approach to leadership and personal growth, Alex has impacted audiences at Fortune 500 companies like Google and LinkedIn, and speaks at colleges and professional sports outlets across the world. He's also a former elite competitor on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, where he wasn’t just a contestant—but also a host and commentator, making him one of the few people to experience the show on both sides of the camera. We talk about building resilience, personal growth, and the importance of faith. The discussion also touches on the misconceptions surrounding religion and the journey of forgiveness. In this conversation, Alex Weber shares his personal journey of faith, exploring the evolution of his beliefs and the importance of engaging with scripture. He discusses the challenges of navigating faith in a secular world and how his understanding of success has transformed through his relationship with God. The dialogue emphasizes the significance of self-discovery, empathy, and the impact of faith on personal relationships. Find Alex Weber at https://www.imalexweber.com ________________________________________________________________________ Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email *NEW* Watch us on Youtube!! https://www.youtube.com/@TheSovereignCEO The Sovereign CEO Academy Membership is your essential roadmap to starting, building, and marketing your online business like a pro. If you’re ready to create your dream freedom business online, learn with us here. https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo Want to work with us? Book a discovery call here: https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call Chapters 00:00 Introduction and Setting the Stage 01:34 The Journey of Resilience and Self-Commitment 04:54 Overcoming Personal Challenges and Redefining Fitness 07:01 The Balance of Self-Love and Ambition 09:28 Faith as a Foundation for Life 10:48 The Power of Obedience and Humility 13:52 The Misconceptions of Religion and Faith 16:16 The Journey of Forgiveness and Understanding Evil 23:40 The Journey of Faith and Self-Discovery 30:48 Engaging with Scripture and Understanding God 45:35 Redefining Success Through Faith