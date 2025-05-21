Ep.148 7 Low-Risk Online Businesses You Can Start with Almost No Money (That Actually Make 6+ Figures)

7 Low-Risk Online Businesses You Can Start with Almost No Money (That Actually Make 6+ Figures) In this episode of the Sovereign CEO Podcast, Karla Treadway reviews a variety of online businesses, particularly focusing on low-cost and low-risk opportunities that can generate big money. Starting an online business is more accessible than ever and there's big money on the table if you're willing to take action on one of these great ideas.

Chapters 00:00 Introduction to Online Business Opportunities

03:22 The Shift to Online Business: A Personal Journey

08:09 Exploring Low-Cost Online Business Models

11:56 Diving into Coaching and Consulting

12:53 Affiliate Marketing: A Passive Income Stream

13:07 The Role of Writing in Online Business

15:13 User-Generated Content: A New Frontier

16:10 Building Educational Communities

18:29 Creating Digital Products for Passive Income

20:44 Encouragement to Take Action

