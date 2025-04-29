In this episode of the Sovereign CEO Podcast, Karla Joy Treadway discusses the significance of informed voting on election day, emphasizing the dangers of misinformation and the importance of understanding party policies. She reflects on her own past voting experiences and the evolution of Canadian political parties, particularly the Liberal and Conservative parties. Karla urges Canadians to critically evaluate their choices and not to vote based on emotions or social media influence, highlighting the potential consequences of the upcoming election. Podcast Highlights: Election Day Nerves and Misinformation 10:11 The Impact of Liberal Policies 20:23 Understanding Conservative Values 25:50 A Call to Action for Canadians Follow me on Instagram @karlajoytreadway Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email Join my FREE business builders community for online coaches! https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-vault Start building your dream freedom business here: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo Want to work with us? Book a discovery call here: https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call
Ep.146 Are you Really Informed? A Message for Confused Canadians on Election Day
Apr 29, 2025
The Sovereign CEO with Karla Joy Treadway
⚡️Marketing strategist for awake entrepreneurs and freedom minded innovators
⚡️Host of The Sovereign CEO Podcast
⚡️Island dweller and wannabe homesteader on Lake of the Woods
