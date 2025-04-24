Ep.145 A New Government Report Predicts a Bleak Dystopian Future for Canada if We Don't Course Correct

In this episode of the Sovereign CEO Podcast, Karla Joy Treadway discusses a recent government report predicting a dystopian future for Canada if current policies continue. She critiques the Liberal government's handling of the economy, emphasizing the need for change and the importance of voting Conservative in the upcoming election. Treadway highlights the alarming predictions from the report, including economic collapse, social unrest, and a decline in social mobility, urging Canadians to take action to avert this future. Listen and share this podcast friends. It's time to course correct. Follow me on instagram @karlajoytreadway FREE Resources to Help You Grow Your Dream Freedom Business! Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email Every Wednesday I drop a new workshop on The Sovereign CEO Youtube Channel! Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/@TheSovereignCEO Join my FREE business builders community for online coaches! https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-vault Start building your dream freedom business here: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo Want to work with us? Book a discovery call here: https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call