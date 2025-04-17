Ep.144 Trauma Bonding and the Psychological Manipulation of Liberal Politics with Natalie St. Hilaire

Natalie has a Commerce degree with a major in law and economics. After school she sold software to Oil and Gas companies for a decade before pursuing entrepreneurship through opening a yoga studio. Having recently sold that business she is now an active volunteer throughout Conservative politics in Canada.

In this episode of The Sovereign CEO, Karla and Natalie St. Hilaire delve into the complexities of the current political landscape in Canada, exploring the psychological underpinnings of political beliefs and the impact of emotional reactions on public perception. They discuss the misconceptions surrounding conservative policies, the role of information in shaping opinions, and the consequences of identity politics.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Political Perspectives

03:05 The Current Political Landscape in Canada

05:58 Understanding Conservative Policies

09:00 The Role of Information in Political Perception

12:07 The Impact of Emotional Reactions on Politics

15:00 Debunking Myths About Conservatism

17:47 Boundaries in Political Ideologies

21:01 The Complexity of Social Programs

23:50 Identity Politics and Its Consequences

26:51 The Influence of Guilt in Political Discourse

29:53 The Shift in National Identity

32:53 Conclusion and Reflections on Political Dynamics

42:25 The Burden of Historical Narratives

45:36 Addressing Current Issues vs. Historical Guilt

50:17 The Conflict of Truth and Narrative

54:44 Trauma Bonding and National Identity

01:01:03 The Cycle of Abuse in National Discourse

01:06:43 Navigating Political Disillusionment

01:18:58 Engaging in Political Conversations

