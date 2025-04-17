Ep.144 Trauma Bonding and the Psychological Manipulation of Liberal Politics with Natalie St. Hilaire

Natalie has a Commerce degree with a major in law and economics. After school she sold software to Oil and Gas companies for a decade before pursuing entrepreneurship through opening a yoga studio. Having recently sold that business she is now an active volunteer throughout Conservative politics in Canada.
In this episode of The Sovereign CEO, Karla and Natalie St. Hilaire delve into the complexities of the current political landscape in Canada, exploring the psychological underpinnings of political beliefs and the impact of emotional reactions on public perception. They discuss the misconceptions surrounding conservative policies, the role of information in shaping opinions, and the consequences of identity politics.
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Political Perspectives
03:05 The Current Political Landscape in Canada
05:58 Understanding Conservative Policies
09:00 The Role of Information in Political Perception
12:07 The Impact of Emotional Reactions on Politics
15:00 Debunking Myths About Conservatism
17:47 Boundaries in Political Ideologies
21:01 The Complexity of Social Programs
23:50 Identity Politics and Its Consequences
26:51 The Influence of Guilt in Political Discourse
29:53 The Shift in National Identity
32:53 Conclusion and Reflections on Political Dynamics
42:25 The Burden of Historical Narratives
45:36 Addressing Current Issues vs. Historical Guilt
50:17 The Conflict of Truth and Narrative
54:44 Trauma Bonding and National Identity
01:01:03 The Cycle of Abuse in National Discourse
01:06:43 Navigating Political Disillusionment
01:18:58 Engaging in Political Conversations
