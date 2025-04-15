Ep.143 Orwellian Bill C63 is the End of Civil Liberties in Canada

In this conversation, Karla discusses the implications of Bill C-63, highlighting concerns over censorship, civil liberties, and the potential for authoritarianism in Canada. She draws parallels to historical regimes and emphasizes the importance of free speech and political engagement to combat these threats. In this episode we discuss: - Bill C-63 raises significant concerns about censorship and civil liberties. - The bill allows for pre-crime detention based on suspicion rather than actual crime. - Financial penalties for online content deemed harmful could suppress dissenting opinions. - Judicial appointments in Canada are heavily influenced by political ideology. - The erosion of civil liberties is a gradual process that can lead to authoritarianism. - Historical examples show how governments have used similar tactics to control speech. - The importance of free speech is paramount in a democratic society. - Political engagement is crucial to prevent the passage of oppressive legislation. -Citizens must be vigilant and active in defending their rights. - The fight for free speech is a fight for all other rights. Follow me on instagram @karlajoytreadway Free Resources for Your Business: Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs: https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email *NEW* Watch us on Youtube!! https://www.youtube.com/@TheSovereignCEO The Sovereign CEO Academy Membership is your essential roadmap to starting, building, and marketing your online business like a pro. If you’re ready to create your dream freedom business online, learn with us here. https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo Want to work with us? Book a discovery call here: https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call Chapters 00:00 Introduction to the Crisis in Canada 02:39 The Threat of Bill C-63 04:40 Understanding the Orwellian Aspects of Bill C-63 11:55 The Implications of Censorship and Surveillance 17:15 Historical Parallels: Lessons from the Past 25:14 The Call to Action: Protecting Free Speech 32:59 New Chapter