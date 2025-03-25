Ep.139 How to Grow the Right Team with Meghan Telpner

Meghan Telpner is a multi-passionate Toronto based entrepreneur, best selling author, and founder of the Academy of Culinary Nutrition. She's had multiple features in Forbes and is ranked as one of the top 100 female entrepreneurs in Canada. In this episode we talk about: Outsourcing tasks and hiring a team Scaling (and de-scaling) your business Finding the balance between building, resting and creating Find Meghan at https://fun.meghantelpner.com/ Follow me on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/karlajoytreadway Are you an established online entrepreneur, coach or service provider looking to scale their business this year? Join my free private business builders community The Vault and learn from me live! https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-vault Follow me on instagram! https://www.instagram.com/karlajoytreadway Want expert help with your brand or online business? Book a discovery call here for your free roadmap session: https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/discovery