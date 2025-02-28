Ep.138 Overcoming the Fear of Getting Started

This one is for all of you wantrapreneurs. You know money makes you powerful. You know the world is crazy right now and making more income is probably a good choice. But you've been on the fence for months, years.....decades even. In this podcast episode I'm going to share what's actually in your way because many think they want to become entrepreneurs. They think they just lack the right strategy or the right idea. What they really need to work through is the fear of getting started.

On today’s episode of the podcast we are talking about:

-The reality of starting a business

- Overcoming fear and uncertainty

- Deciding if this life is for you

