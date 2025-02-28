Ep.137 Exploring Layers of Truth with Drew Weatherhead

Drew Weatherhead is a husband and father of a family of 6 living full time on the road. Host of the Social Disorder Podcast. Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Black Belt. Best Selling author set to release a 650 page dystopian fantasy this April.We talk about his new book Layers of Truth, how the media gives people a false sense of reality, what it's like living in the USA right now compared to Canada, and why you might want to think about becoming an expat in Japan.

