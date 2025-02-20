Ep.136 Biohacking Your Way to a 7 Figure Business with Vanessa Grutman

Vanessa Grutman is a Certified Health Coach, Integrated Health Practitioner, Kinesiologist and 7 figure Business Coach.

In this episode we talk about:

Energy Realignment

Detoxification protocols, energy management and burnout

The MAHA movement and the security of the health industry in Canada

If you enjoyed this episode I would love it if you could comment, leave a review and even share with your friends or followers.

For more information about Vanessa find her on instagram @vanessa.grutman

Want to try Vanessa’s Liver Detox Protocol? Use code KARLAJ10 to save 10% storewide at https://vanessagrutman.myshopify.com/collections/all

DM me on instagram @karlajoytreadway to talk about this show or to recommend a guest for us!

Free Supportive Resources for your Business:

Join my free private business builders community here:

https://the-sovereign-community.circle.so/c/general-discussion-780245

Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ critically thinking entrepreneurs:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email

Subscribe to our Youtube channel for full video episodes and bonus business workshops:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSovereignCEO