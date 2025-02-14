Ep.135 NHL Goalie Coach Dusty Imoo on Rising Above Cancel Culture

Dusty Imoo (The Goalie Therapist) is a former NHL Goaltending Development Coach. Through his 15 year playing career, coaching with the LA Kings, Winnipeg Jets, and in the KHL.

He was hired by the Toronto Maple leafs in 2022 and subsequently fired 48 hours later due to a fast cancellation campaign over false and exaggerated material. He stepped away from the NHL and is now focused on helping a wider range of people build confidence, discipline, improve their mindset and break free from addiction, adversity and struggle. This is his story about rising above cancel culture and thriving in a post pandemic world.

