Ep.134 The Truth about Canada's Border Security, Our Economic State and Tariffs with David Knight Legg

David Knight Legg is an advisor to governments, energy and financial services firms. He’s the former CEO of Invest Alberta and was the advisor to premier Jason Kenney. In this episode we talk about the US/Canada tariff war, the truth about Canada’s border security weaknesses, foreign interference and the current economic state of Canada.
