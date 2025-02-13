The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign CEO with Karla Joy Treadway
Ep.134 The Truth about Canada's Border Security, Our Economic State and Tariffs with David Knight Legg
Ep.134 The Truth about Canada's Border Security, Our Economic State and Tariffs with David Knight Legg

The Sovereign Sphere's avatar
The Sovereign Sphere
Feb 13, 2025

David Knight Legg is an advisor to governments, energy and financial services firms. He’s the former CEO of Invest Alberta and was the advisor to premier Jason Kenney. In this episode we talk about the US/Canada tariff war, the truth about Canada’s border security weaknesses, foreign interference and the current economic state of Canada.

