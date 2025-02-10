The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

Ep.133 Trump, Tariffs and what you need to know as Canadian Business Owners
Ep.133 Trump, Tariffs and what you need to know as Canadian Business Owners

Feb 10, 2025

Is it really the simple narrative of "orange man bad" or is there more to this story? In this solo episode I talk about what's happening in the US/Canada Tariff war, why it might be happening and who's actually to blame. We then highlight what Canadian business owners need to do to get ahead of this tariff war. 

