The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter
The Sovereign CEO with Karla Joy Treadway
Ep.129 Non-Negotiable Cop Mike Rapson
0:00
-1:26:23

Ep.129 Non-Negotiable Cop Mike Rapson

The Sovereign Sphere's avatar
The Sovereign Sphere
Nov 13, 2024

Former Detective Constable Michael Rapson left his job with York Regional Police after over 16 years on the force during the C19 pandemic. He shared his thoughts about the broken police system and mandates online with the post quickly going viral. He left everything behind building a new clothing company and podcast - Non-Negotiable, as well as a booming real estate business with his wife Jen. 

In this episode we talk about:

  • The state of policing 

  • The American Election 

  • God and faith led families 

  • Trans ideology and men in women's sports 

  • Protecting our kids from culture and from the government 

Shop Non-Negotiable Here:

https://non-negotiable-brand.com/

Join my censorship free newsletter with 2500+ awake entrepreneurs: 

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email

Buy Clean Face Using Code Karla15

https://cleanface.ca/

Learn about my Favourite Gold and Silver System: 

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/gold

Free Resources for Your Business:

Find "your thing" and learn how to create a profitable product here:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/zone-of-genius

Need a better way to start your day? Meditate with me and master your mindset!

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/change-your-mornings

Want help making better content?

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/content-ideas

*NEW* Watch us on Youtube!!

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSovereignCEO

Ready to turn your purpose into profit? Join The Sovereign CEO Academy. Weekly live coaching with me and monthly workshops in all things self and business mastery. Get unstuck, clarify your direction, learn marketing mastery and create a strategic plan for success.  Accountability and growth community for freedom minded creatives and entrepreneurs.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Want high level coaching and expert eyes on your business and marketing strategy? Book a discovery call here:

https://calendly.com/karlajoytreadway/connection-call

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karla Treadway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture