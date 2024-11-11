Ep.128 What Would you do Next Time with Dr.Julie Ponesse

Dr.Julie Ponesse is an eloquent but powerful voice in the freedom community. She has a PhD in Ethics and Ancient Philosophy from Western University, a Masters in Philosophy with Collaborative Specialization in Bioethics from the University of Toronto, and a Diploma in Ethics from the Kennedy Institute of Ethics at Georgetown University. I was a 2023 Brownstone Institute Fellow, and have authored two books, My Choice (2021) and Our Last Innocent Moment (2024).

In this episode we discuss:

The US election results

The Canadian side effects

Risking it all for truth during the C19 pandemic

Handling conversations with grace

How to stay true to your values, the next time

Find out more about Julie Ponesse Here:

https://www.julieponesse.com/about/

