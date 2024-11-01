Ep.127 Renegade Beauty with Nadine Artemis

Nadine Artemis is the author of Renegade Beauty and Holistic Dental Care. Artemis is an innovative aromacologist and the creator of Living Libations, a luxury line of organic wild-crafted non-GMO serums, immune enhancing formulas, medicinal blends, and essential oils for those seeking the purest of the pure botanical natural health and beauty products on the planet.

After a devastating fire, Nadine created one of the most environmentally friendly buildings in North America. Nadine is a key speaker at health and wellness conferences and a frequent commentator on health and beauty for media outlets. She has received glowing reviews for her work in the Hollywood Reporter, GOOP, Vogue, People, Elle, Yoga Journal, Natural Health, W Magazine, The New York Times, Los Angeles Times and National Post. Celebrity fans include Shailene Woodley, Renee Zellweger, Serena Williams, Carrie Anne Moss, Mandy Moore, and many others.

In this episode we talk about:

The power of plants, oils and natural remedies

Lies of the beauty industry

Purposeful work

Real rooted feminism the way it was intended

Progression of purpose and staying on the path

Find Living Libations and Nadine's work here https://ca.livinglibations.com/

