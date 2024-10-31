Ep.126 Rachel Maurice the Unconventional MD

Rachel is a Canadian Medical Doctor who worked as an Anesthesiologist for 20 years in Canada. She left the practice of conventional medicine in pursuit of helping people heal from the root causes of disease rather than only treating symptoms.

With almost 30 years experience in the western medical system, she realized the holes and gaps in mainstream medicine and changed the course of her learning. She's trained and certified in Applied Quantum Biology, Holographic Memory Resolution (a trauma release method), Freedom From Self Sabotage coaching, Medical intuition, and Breathwork.

In this episode we talk about:

Debt and money within medicine

Leaving behind the allopathic care system

BC mandates and restrictions

Root cause wellness

Biohacking and circadian rhythm

