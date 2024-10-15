The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign CEO with Karla Joy Treadway
Ep.122 The Cost of Inaction: Why Standing Still Isn't an Option Right Now
The Sovereign Sphere
Oct 15, 2024

The cost of inaction - why standing still isn't an option. Entrepreneurs everywhere are under pressure to drive innovation right now, while the optimistic are trying to maintain a secure, efficient infrastructure. In 2024, sticking with what you know might now be the best strategy. 

In this episode we talk about: 

* The lie that you can remove yourself from decision making and stay where you are

* The comfort zone trap 

* The things that will change quickly this year 

* The elements of your business that time to build 

* What I am personally taking action on right now 

