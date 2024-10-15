Ep.122 The Cost of Inaction: Why Standing Still Isn't an Option Right Now

The cost of inaction - why standing still isn't an option. Entrepreneurs everywhere are under pressure to drive innovation right now, while the optimistic are trying to maintain a secure, efficient infrastructure. In 2024, sticking with what you know might now be the best strategy.
In this episode we talk about:
* The lie that you can remove yourself from decision making and stay where you are
* The comfort zone trap
* The things that will change quickly this year
* The elements of your business that time to build
* What I am personally taking action on right now
Join me for BECOME UNSTOPPABLE October 16th-18th, 2024
https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/become-unstoppable
Find your Zone of Genius with my free masterclass
https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/zone-of-genius
Build a One Day Marketing Plan
https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/blueprint
Join The Sovereign CEO Academy!