Ep.120 Reconnecting with that Healing Inner Voice with Alana Joy Newton
Oct 08, 2024

Alana Joy Newton is a former RN and psychotherapist from British Columbia who helps individuals wake up to their healing inner voice and intuitive knowing so they can move through challenging experiences like illness, divorce, job loss or other challenging circumstances with more grace and ease. A passionate advocate for bodily sovereignty after losing her job to mandatory vaccines, Alana is now on a mission to create her new way forward, and to help others find the courage to change along side her. 

Find out more about Alana here https://www.alanajoynewton.com/

