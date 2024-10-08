Ep.119 Scaling your Business to Higher Cash Months

Let's talk about scaling and growing your business! If you have an existing business and you're ready to up your game a little, this one is for you.

In this episode we go over:

Quick decisions that have helped me go from $2k months to $30k months

The one thing highly successful entrepreneurs have in common

Decisions vs commitments

How to grow your team

Download Zone of Genius for FREE here!

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/zone-of-genius

Join me LIVE for Unstoppable Oct.16th-18th, 2024

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/become-unstoppable

Build a marketing plan in a day!

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/blueprint

Try Clean Face! Use code Karla15 to save 15% now

https://cleanface.ca/