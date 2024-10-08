Ep.119 Scaling your Business to Higher Cash Months

Let's talk about scaling and growing your business! If you have an existing business and you're ready to up your game a little, this one is for you.
In this episode we go over:
Quick decisions that have helped me go from $2k months to $30k months
The one thing highly successful entrepreneurs have in common
Decisions vs commitments
How to grow your team
Download Zone of Genius for FREE here!
https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/zone-of-genius
Join me LIVE for Unstoppable Oct.16th-18th, 2024
https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/become-unstoppable
Build a marketing plan in a day!
https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/blueprint
Try Clean Face! Use code Karla15 to save 15% now