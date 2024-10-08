The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

Ep.119 Scaling your Business to Higher Cash Months
Oct 08, 2024

Let's talk about scaling and growing your business! If you have an existing business and you're ready to up your game a little, this one is for you.

In this episode we go over:

  • Quick decisions that have helped me go from $2k months to $30k months 

  • The one thing highly successful entrepreneurs have in common

  • Decisions vs commitments 

  • How to grow your team

