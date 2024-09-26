Ep.118 The War on Health Sovereignty with Brett Hawes

Brett Hawes is an advanced clinical functional medicine practicer focusing on functional medicine, holistic/clinical nutrition, iridology, clinical detoxification, Ayurveda, energy medicine, homeopathy, and energy psychology. He's the host of the top ranked Onward Podcast, an advocate for the Natural Health Products Protection Association (NHPPA) and an activist fighting for health sovereignty in Canada.

In this episode we discuss:

The attack on natural health supplements

The WHO and future pandemics

Current bills in Canada that will limit our rights and freedoms

Live blood analysis and the truth about nanotechnology

Find Brett Hawes' Substack here: https://onwardpod.substack.com/

Join The Sovereign CEO Academy!

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Download The Blueprint Freebie:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/blueprint

Learn about my favourite gold and silver system here:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/gold