The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter
The Sovereign CEO with Karla Joy Treadway
Ep.118 The War on Health Sovereignty with Brett Hawes
0:00
-2:03:44

Ep.118 The War on Health Sovereignty with Brett Hawes

The Sovereign Sphere's avatar
The Sovereign Sphere
Sep 26, 2024

Brett Hawes is an advanced clinical functional medicine practicer focusing on functional medicine, holistic/clinical nutrition, iridology, clinical detoxification, Ayurveda, energy medicine, homeopathy, and energy psychology. He's the host of the top ranked Onward Podcast, an advocate for the Natural Health Products Protection Association (NHPPA) and an activist fighting for health sovereignty in Canada. 

In this episode we discuss:

The attack on natural health supplements 

The WHO and future pandemics 

Current bills in Canada that will limit our rights and freedoms 

Live blood analysis and the truth about nanotechnology 

Find Brett Hawes' Substack here: https://onwardpod.substack.com/

Join The Sovereign CEO Academy!

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Download The Blueprint Freebie: 

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/blueprint

Learn about my favourite gold and silver system here:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/gold

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karla Treadway · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture