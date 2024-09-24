Ep.117 The End of National Sovereignty, Bill C-293 and C40 Cities with Lawyer Lisa

This is a critical and timely episode for Canadians and anyone concerned about the move towards globalism. Lisa Miron has been a lawyer in Canada for over 24 years with much experience in large file litigation, including cases against the Government, and class action work. With a trained eye for conflicts of interest, Lisa breaks down this new bill that has currently passed its first reading in the house and explained the ramifications and serious implications for Canada's sovereignty and the people's personal freedoms. This bill will impact every aspect of Canadian's lives from their health, to income, travel, land ownership and more. Lisa sheds a light on the hidden conflicts of interest within our governance structures, breaks down each part of this bill that should have everyone of us on high alert and why it's time to take action now.

Links mentioned in the podcast:

1. https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/c-change/subtopics/coronavirus-and-climate-change/#:~:text=Many%20of%20the%20root%20causes,or%20people%20and%20share%20germ this is how public health ties elimination of ANY AGRICULTURE to the bill. 2. https://action4canada.com/wp-content/uploads/c40_cities_the_future_of_consumption_in_a_1.5_degrees_world.pdf this is the c40 document ask him to see the chapter 6. 3. globalcovenantofmayors.org provides each city with a carbon budget. Lisa's Substack: https://substack.com/@lawyerlisa

https://rumble.com/user/karlajoytreadway

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com

