Ep.116 Politics, Propaganda and Censorship Threats with Elisa Kurylowicz and Sarah Swain

In this episode we break down some current events in American and Canadian politics. Expect conversations about media propaganda, the American election, the NDP/Liberal coalition break and what it means, capitalism vs marxism and personal sovereignty.

Sarah Swain is a personal brand strategist, entrepreneur and business coach who founded the Monetize Your Mind Business Community and is the host of The Sarah Swain Show. She is expertly skilled at riffing on all things politics, money, business building and the great awakening.

Elisa Kuryłowicz is a gołd medal athlete, mindset coach for female leaders and host of The Elisa Unfiltered Show. She is expertly skilled in breaking down complicated ideologies and thoughts that keep humans stuck in loops and just hovering below their goals.

