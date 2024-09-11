Ep.115 Focus and Productivity in Distracting Times

Never enough time to do what you want? Feeling stressed and overwhelmed about all the to-dos? Here's how to find what really matters most, ditch the stress and get back on track with your most purpose driven work.

Free Supportive Resources:

Find your thing, name your product and start making money now! Download The Blueprint Here:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/blueprint

Change the trajectory of your entire day with my 10 day free meditation series:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/change-your-mornings

Learn to sell on your instagram stories with ease!

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/content-guide

Sneak past the algorithm with my meme templates:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/memes

Watch Full Video Episodes on Youtube!

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSovereignCEO

Join the Sovereign CEO Academy for your first month for only $9.99 !!! (For a limited time only)

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/offers/cxoKjkNw