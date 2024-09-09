Ep.114 How to stop thinking about the thing, and finally DO the thing

The world is noisy. Overthinking, procrastination and distraction has most new entrepreneurs heads spinning. Here's how to get out of your head and into bold action for your business once and for and all.

Join my private newsletter for strategies you can steal, musings from the heart and news about the world you need to know https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/email

Free Supportive Resources:

Find your thing, name your product and start making money now! Download The Blueprint Here:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/blueprint

Change the trajectory of your entire day with my 10 day free meditation series:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/change-your-mornings

Learn to sell on your instagram stories with ease!

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/content-guide

Sneak past the algorithm with my meme templates:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/memes

Watch Full Video Episodes on Youtube!

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSovereignCEO

Join the Sovereign CEO Academy for your first month for only $9.99 !!! (For a limited time only)

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/offers/cxoKjkNw