Ep.113 Should you start a business during a recession?

Economic recession is here. Is it really time to start a business? In this episode I go over industries that do thrive during uncertain times, the most untouchable industry that you want to be a part of, surprising stories of success during the pandemic, the Great Depression and beyond and how I have pivoted my business several times so I could solve better problems and come out on top.

Ready to find your thing that you can monetize? Use my seriously awesome free blueprint here:

Blueprint Freebie:

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/blueprint

Need a better way to start your day? Insert Change Your Mornings Change Your Life Freebie

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/change-your-mornings

Want help making better content? https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/content-ideas

Ready to turn your purpose into profit? Join The Sovereign CEO Academy. Weekly live coaching with me and monthly workshops in all things self and business mastery. Get unstuck, clarify your direction, learn marketing mastery and create a strategic plan for success. Accountability and growth community for freedom minded creatives and entrepreneurs.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Want high level coaching and expert eyes on your business and marketing strategy? See all available offers here

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/coaching-packages