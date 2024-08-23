Ep.112 Cyber Attack Predictions with Christopher Wedick

Christopher Wedick is the CEO of Mindshift Studios, a revolutionary Digital Marketing Agency that empowers disruptors, truthers and innovators with next-gen marketing tools and strategies so they can get their message out there in the world. Chris came from a family of UN diplomats. He fled Canada when Tyranny struck down and is on a mission now to help freedom minded entrepreneurs spread their message. We talk about what a cyber attack would actually mean and when he thinks it will go down based on biblical prophecy.

Find Mindshift Studios here https://mindshiftstudios.com/

Watch the Mindset Show on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/@realmindshift

