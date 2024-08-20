Ep.111 Where are you vulnerable right now?

The world seems to be picking up speed this fall towards globalist agendas. I talk about some key news items that have me paying close attention to the world again and what that's like to navigate as a business owner.

Follow me on instagram @karlajoytreadway

Resources:

FREE My Blueprint for Building A Wildly Successful Online Business

Insert Freebie Link

Need a better way to start your day? Insert Change Your Mornings Change Your Life Freebie

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/change-your-mornings

(need to check if emails lead to community or the practice)

Want help making better content? https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/content-ideas

Ready to turn your purpose into profit? Join The Sovereign CEO Academy. Weekly live coaching with me and monthly workshops in all things self and business mastery. Get unstuck, clarify your direction, learn marketing mastery and create a strategic plan for success. Accountability and growth community for freedom minded creatives and entrepreneurs.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

Want high level coaching and expert eyes on your business and marketing strategy? See all available offers here

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/coaching-packages