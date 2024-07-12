Ep.105 The Law Firm Fighting for Your Freedom with Umar Sheikh

Umar Sheikh, a Victoria-based lawyer with Sheikh Law, is taking on various legal fights for medical freedom pertaining to both the transportation sector and health care workers in Canada.

Prior to starting his own firm, Sheikh served BC Nurses Union as a director, and their General Counsel of Legal Services. He was later appointed their Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and the head of Negotiations and Strategic Development, during the time the BCNU succeeded in coming to an agreement with the Health Employers Association of British Columbia (HEABC) to amend the mandate that had been forcing nurses to either receive the flu shot or always wear a mask.

Sheikh’s firm has been taking on various legal fights for medical freedom and human rights including working with some front line health workers and is going after the transportation sector, unions, Pfizer and the federal government.

Find Umar here https://sheikhlaw.ca/

