Ep.104 Reaching People with David Charalambous

David Charalambous is the founder of Reaching People. He's a behavioural expert who's skills include NLP, EFT, General Semantics, System Theory, Process Mapping, Dynamics and Communication. He has built a unique model of communication bringing together models form numerous fields to form unique and simple-to-explain systems. These models have been shown to various experts globally and have been recognised in providing significant value in understanding human behaviour, especially as it relates to communication. This allows for the development of powerful messaging and creates the conditions for successful dialogue.

In this episode we analyze all the elements involved in reaching people from cognitive dissonance to story telling. We discuss why some people not listening to logic, reason or evidence and are instead making decisions based on emotions or media gossip. Having better conversations is our new way forward.

