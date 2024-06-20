Ep.103 Dr.Jay Bhattacharya on Real Science and Healing the Divide

Jay Bhattacharya is a professor of medicine, economics, and health research policy at Stanford University. He is the director of Stanford's Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging. His research focuses on the economics of health care. He’s published over 135 articles in the most prestigious scientific papers. He co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration advocating for a nuanced approach to without lockdowns and mandates and was cancelled (and later vindicated) for it.

We talk about the pandemic, staying open and forgiving in the face of criticism, real science and the negative effect of globalization on 3rd world countries.

Listen to his podcast https://www.illusionconsensus.com/podcast

Follow Dr.Bhattacharya on Twitter https://x.com/DrJBhattacharya

