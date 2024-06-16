Ep.101 Real Talk with Zuby

Zuby is an independent rapper, author, host of Real Talk with Zuby, public speaker and multi-passionate entrepreneur with nearly 2 million followers on social media. He was born in England, raised in Saudi Arabia and is a graduate of Oxford University giving him a well rounded view of the world and various cultures.

He has sold tens of thousands of albums and books independently, performed in 10 countries, and gained 50 million+ online video views. His podcast 'Real Talk with Zuby' has surpassed 5 million downloads and reaches thousands of listeners every week.

​Zuby is the author of two books, 'Strong Advice: Zuby's Guide To Fitness For Everybody' and children's book 'The Candy Calamity' and he'll be one of the key speakers and event host for Reclaiming Canada.

Find out more about Zuby here https://www.zubymusic.com/

Subscribe to Real Talk with Zuby here https://open.spotify.com/show/4QbLlCXPLBEZ54CflXoe4t?si=b002d0f844da40bb

Join us live at the Reclaiming Canada Conference this June

https://www.weunify.ca

Download "The Blueprint" my free ebook to help you build a profitable online business

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/blueprint

Summer Mentorship Sale on Now!!

Sovereign CEO Academy 1 year membership 50% off!!! https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/offers/k89uTgFh?coupon_code=SOVEREIGNFLASH50

Coupon code is SOVEREIGNFLASH50

Early Bird Mastermind (6 months) Save $1000

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/offers/oevbjK8L/checkout?coupon_code=Q3BIGSAVE

Coupon code is Q3BIGSAVE

Early Bird Mastermind (3 Months) Save $555 https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/offers/n5GF8TuL?coupon_code=Q3SAVING

Coupon code is Q3SAVING