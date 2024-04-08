Ep. 79 Dr.Peter McCullough on Medical Malfeasance, Censorship and Standing up for Patient's Rights

Dr.Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist holding degrees from Baylor University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, University of Michigan, and Southern Methodist University. He manages common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA. He has broadly published on a range of topics in medicine with more than 1000 publications and over 685 citations in the National Library of Medicine.

Dr. McCullough testified multiple times in the US Senate, US House of Representatives, Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Arizona Senate and House of Representatives, Colorado General Assembly, New Hampshire Senate, Pennsylvania Senate, and South Carolina Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. He has had years of dedicated academic and clinical efforts in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in doing so, has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.

You can find out more about Dr.Peter McCullough here:

https://www.petermcculloughmd.com/ or come hear him talk live at the Reclaiming Canada Event this June, 2024

https://www.weunify.ca

