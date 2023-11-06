Ep. 57 From Rock Bottom to Pure Gold with Elisa Kurylowicz

Elisa Kurylowicz is a body image and self-love coach, an awareness mindset specialist, a podcast host, and a former Canadian National Team Athlete (2x National Champion + World Cup Gold medalist) in the sport of freestyle mogul skiing. Elisa is a high performance coach with killer instincts, a big heart, a strong mind and a hilarious sense of humour.

But prior to this life she weighed 235+ pounds, was married to an abusive man, smoked, drank every night and made pour health choices, and was in so much debt that she couldn't even pay to buy food...

How does one go from rock bottom to radical success? Find out inside.

Follow Elisa on instagram here https://www.instagram.com/elisakurylowicz/

Watch The Undoing webinar here: https://elisaunfilteredcoaching.com/the-undoing-ch2-webinar-sl

Follow me on instagram https://www.instagram.com/karlajoytreadway

Hop on my free spam free email list to stay connected in case I get "Epsteined" by Bill C-11 https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/email

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign CEO, my private coaching container for awake coaches, healers, and freedom minded entrepreneurs. Receive weekly master level coaching for your mindset and business, monthly content creation sessions, serious strategy sessions, next level awake experts and more.

This community is where you need to be if you’re ready to get your focus off of the news…..and onto your new way forward.

https://www.karlajoytreadway.com/the-sovereign-ceo

I am a proud member of The Wellness Company alongside healthy professionals like Dr.Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr.Paul Alexander and so many more. The Wellness Company has a massive vision for transforming healthcare. They unequivocally and unapologetically stand up for medical freedom and the right to affordable health care. They strive to build a new health care system that earns people’s trust, governed and operated with transparency, and offering the highest quality practitioners who align at their core with our fundamental belief – to put the patient first.

I take a few products but my favourite hands down is Spike Support. Because vaccinated or not, spike protein is something that has made it’s way to your body causing a variety of potential long term issues. Spike Support Formula is the only product that contains nattokinase and dandelion root – ingredients researched for their effectiveness.

Taking Spike Support daily helps give your body the natural immune support it needs to protect yourself and your family for viruses, injections, shedding and more.

https://www.twc.health/?ref=s78s6xzvtoAcU_