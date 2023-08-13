Ep. 53 A heart-based approach to health with Dr.Kevin Preston

This is a beautiful conversation you're going to love listening to. Dr.Kevin Preston is inspired to bring forward ancient wisdom and techniques through his training in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Dr. Kevin Preston uses a heart-based approach to healing blending in more modern progressive tools and education.

He tends to treat chronic illness, both diagnosed and undiagnosed, along with mystery syndromes and conditions that previously haven’t been met with answers.

Utilizing thorough investigational techniques, intuition, and focus, key information is discovered about the nature of the imbalances, at all levels. This is used to create effective treatment plans, along with identifying the changes needed to transform to something much greater.

We talk about to how to heal the body by getting to the real root of the problem which is often emotional. Dr.Kevin Preston works with individuals 1:1 and in group healing programs across the world. Let us know what you think and scroll down to find ways to connect with him.

Find Dr.Kevin Preston here:

https://drkevinpreston.com

Follow me on instagram https://www.instagram.com/karlajoytreadway

Hop on my free spam free email list to stay connected in case the globalists take me out https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/email

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign, my private coaching container to help you move forward in a world gone wild. Receive master level coaching for your business, brain and body. Each and every week you get to connect with me LIVE in these containers as I help you become fearless, unstoppable and more powerful than ever. Join now and receive The Practice, my digital wellness studio for FREE for a limited time only.

Join here:

https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/the-sovereign

I am a proud member of The Wellness Company alongside healthy professionals like Dr.Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr.Paul Alexander and so many more. The Wellness Company has a massive vision for transforming healthcare. Shop for products here like Dr.Zelenko’s Z-stack and protocols to detox spike protein out of your body here

https://www.twc.health/?ref=s78s6xzvtoAcU_

Healy is the worlds best frequency medicine device I've ever used. I use it on myself, my family and my coaching clients. Healy will scan your body and tell YOU what you are in need of most. It's wild friends. I use it for everything from sleep to digestion, inflammation to chakras. Shop Healy here or book a 20 minute 1:1 call with me and I can answer all of your questions in real time! Send me an email to karlajoytreadway@gmail.com

Shop here:

https://canada.healy.shop/?partnername=1311-5994-7752