Ep. 51 CBDCs, BRICS and Politics with Phil Romain

Phil Romain is the host of the Promain Show on Instagram, Tiktok and Youtube. His channels specialize in politics, world events and entertainment. He's quite honestly one my of my go-to's for news lately. Phil is a musician who also works in the healthcare sector. His awakening in 2020 led him to pursue a new calling...providing essential information hidden in main stream media.

We discuss CBDCs, mandates, the BRICS nations, politics and why you might want to be investigating gold and silver right now.

Follow Phil on instagram here https://www.instagram.com/promainshow/

On YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OsNaTucfNGw

Follow me on instagram https://www.instagram.com/karlajoytreadway

Hop on my free spam free email list to stay connected in case the communists take me out https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/email

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign, my private coaching container to help you move forward in a world gone wild. Receive master level coaching for your business, brain and body. Each and every week you get to connect with me LIVE in these containers as I help you become fearless, unstoppable and more powerful than ever. Join now and receive The Practice, my digital wellness studio for FREE for a limited time only.

Join here:

https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/the-sovereign

I am a proud member of The Wellness Company alongside healthy professionals like Dr.Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr.Paul Alexander and so many more. The Wellness Company has a massive vision for transforming healthcare. Shop for products here like Dr.Zelenko’s Z-stack and protocols to detox spike protein out of your body here

https://www.twc.health/?ref=s78s6xzvtoAcU_

Healy is the worlds best frequency medicine device I've ever used. I use it on myself, my family and my coaching clients. Healy will scan your body and tell YOU what you are in need of most. It's wild friends. I use it for everything from sleep to digestion, inflammation to chakras. Shop Healy here or book a 20 minute 1:1 call with me and I can answer all of your questions in real time! Send me an email to karlajoytreadway@gmail.com

Shop here:

https://canada.healy.shop/?partnername=1311-5994-7752