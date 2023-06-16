Ep. 47 Emotional Resilience Vs Emotional Safety

This world is obsessed with emotional safety. I desire emotional resilience instead. In this episode we explore what it means to be "stuck" in your feelings and how you can use your knowledge of the emotional manipulation techniques of main stream media to help you critically think for yourself when your own emotions try to control your decision making.

Follow me on instagram https://www.instagram.com/karlajoytreadway

Hop on my free spam free email list to stay connected in case the communists take me out https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/email

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign, my unique membership experience that helps us move us forward in a world gone wild. Mental health practices to keep you grounded. Physical practices like yoga and weight training to make yourself incredibly healthy, live workshops with freedom minded individuals that inspire creativity and motivation including business, financial preservation, freedom systems, nutrition, homesteading and more. Each and every week you get to connect with me LIVE in these containers as I help you become fearless, unstoppable and more powerful than ever.

Join here:

https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/the-sovereign

I am a proud member of The Wellness Company alongside healthy professionals like Dr.Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr.Paul Alexander and so many more. The Wellness Company has a massive vision for transforming healthcare. Shop for products here like Dr.Zelenko’s Z-stack and protocols to detox spike protein out of your body here

https://www.twc.health/?ref=s78s6xzvtoAcU_

Healy is the worlds best frequency medicine device I've ever used. I use it on myself, my family and my coaching clients. Healy will scan your body and tell YOU what you are in need of most. It's wild friends. I use it for everything from sleep to digestion, inflammation to chakras. Shop Healy here or book a 20 minute 1:1 call with me and I can answer all of your questions in real time! Send me an email to karlajoytreadway@gmail.com

Shop here:

https://canada.healy.shop/?partnername=1311-5994-7752