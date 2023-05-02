Ep. 43 Healing the Divide with Mark Groves

Mark Groves is a human connection specialist, a speaker, podcaster and sense maker in times of madness. Many of us tapped into Mark's perfect bits of wisdom during the last few years as he dove into questions that needed to be asked, explored the manipulation of public health tactics and was seeking to bring some common sense to what was happening to us. We discuss Mark's history as a pharmaceutical sales rep. How he learned to read data and use it for the company's advantage. He has an in-depth understanding of what these companies are doing and his shift towards more purposeful work is what we get to tap into today. We discuss how to heal relationships that we've lost over the last few years. How do decrease our activation so we can be heard and so we can listen. This episode is essential for anyone who desires to heal.

You can find Mark here https://markgroves.com/what-i-do/

Listen to the Mark Groves Podcast here https://omny.fm/shows/mark-groves

Or on instagram https://www.instagram.com/itsmarkgroves/

Like what we do here on Sense Making? Share your favourite episodes on instagram and tag me! @karlajoytreadway

Follow me on instagram https://www.instagram.com/karlajoytreadway

Hop on my free spam free email list to stay connected in case the communists take me out https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/email

Sponsors:

This episode is brought to you by The Sovereign, my unique membership experience that helps us move us forward in a world gone wild. Mental health practices to keep you grounded. Physical practices like yoga and weight training to make yourself incredibly healthy, live workshops with freedom minded individuals that inspire creativity and motivation including business, financial preservation, freedom systems, nutrition, homesteading and more. Each and every week you get to connect with me LIVE in these containers as I help you become fearless, unstoppable and more powerful than ever.

Join here:

https://karlajoytreadway.mykajabi.com/the-sovereign

I am a proud member of The Wellness Company alongside healthy professionals like Dr.Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr.Paul Alexander and so many more. The Wellness Company has a massive vision for transforming healthcare. Shop for products here like Dr.Zelenko’s Z-stack and protocols to detox spike protein out of your body here

https://www.twc.health/?ref=s78s6xzvtoAcU_

Healy is the worlds best frequency medicine device I've ever used. I use it on myself, my family and my coaching clients. Healy will scan your body and tell YOU what you are in need of most. It's wild friends. I use it for everything from sleep to digestion, inflammation to chakras. Shop Healy here or book a 20 minute 1:1 call with me and I can answer all of your questions in real time! Send me an email to karlajoytreadway@gmail.com

Shop here:

https://canada.healy.shop/?partnername=1311-5994-7752