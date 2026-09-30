Hey Sovereign Minds,

I need to tell you about something that happened in a BC courtroom that should be front-page news everywhere in this country — and instead, it’s flying under the radar.

A judge just ruled that Canada’s ban on drug trafficking is unconstitutional.

Not decriminalization. Not diversion programs. The actual criminal ban on trafficking struck down as a Charter violation.

Here’s the case: two founders of a Vancouver “compassion club” were buying heroin, cocaine, and meth off the dark web, testing it in university labs, and selling it to members out of a storefront in the Downtown Eastside. They were convicted of drug trafficking. Then a BC Supreme Court judge (a Trudeau appointee of course) stayed their convictions and gave Parliament six months to rewrite federal drug law entirely.

And that’s just the opening act.

In this week’s episode, I’m walking through:

The full DULF ruling, including the judge’s remarkable comments to the convicted traffickers themselves (”You should be very proud of yourself”)

Why federal prisons are now issuing “safer snorting” kits to inmates — for drugs that are still illegal inside those same prisons

The Ontario high school where kids got handed “Safer Snorting” pamphlets during lunch, courtesy of a mental health organization

A nearly $3 million federal grant for “booty bumping kits” that Health Canada officials couldn’t even explain when asked directly by an MP

The largest fentanyl super lab ever found in Canada — $95 million in potential doses seized — and the fact that, two years later, not one single person has been charged

The hard data: violent crime up 37% in Canada since 2015, while the US — which has taken the opposite approach — has seen crime fall 15% over the same period

I’m not here to tell you harm reduction has zero value. I’m here to ask the question a lot of us are quietly asking and getting shamed for asking out loud: is any of this actually working?

Because from where I’m sitting, it looks less like compassion and more like a country that has completely lost the plot.

Watch the full episode here:

Watch Here:

Let me know where you land in the comments — I read every one.

— Karla

Show Sponsor:

It's time for plan B. Learn about second residencies, passports and international tax saving strategies at the Expat Money Summit ExpatMoney.com/Karla



Subscribe and Support this Show on Substack and Receive Bonus Articles on all things Business, Politics and Living Free

https://substack.com/@thesovereignsphere



Follow us on X:

https://x.com/thesovereignceo



Follow us on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/thesovereignsphere



Subscribe on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@thesovereignsphere