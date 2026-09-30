The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

The Sovereign Sphere Newsletter

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Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
Oct 2

Every day I hear more insanity coming from the mouths of 'The Learned' Canadian elites and ruling class.

😂🤣

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Wayne MacKenzie's avatar
Wayne MacKenzie
Oct 1

Just shows you how Canada has lost it.

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