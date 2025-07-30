The Crown is seeking 8 years in prison for Chris Barber and 7 years for Tamara Lich.

Their crime? Mischief.

Not assault. Not violence. Mischief.

Now ask yourself:

How is it possible that non-violent protestors face harsher sentences than murderers, rapists, and child predators?

Because this isn’t about justice.

It’s about deterrence through fear.

Examples That Should Make You Sick

Here’s what actual violent criminals in Canada have done—and received lighter sentences than Barber and Lich are facing:

Sexually assaulting a baby: 5–6 years.

Storming the Prime Minister’s residence with guns: 6 years.

Killing two people while drunk driving: 5 years.

A police officer stalking and sexually assaulting vulnerable women: 2–3 years sought. Actual sentence? 6 months.

Amassing thousands of child pornography files: 2 years.

Torturing a toddler to death: Crown sought the same 8-year sentence they want for Barber.

Read that again.

These aren’t prosecutions. They’re warnings.

“Step out of line, dissent publicly, and we will destroy you. We’ll make an example out of you so no one else dares follow.”

Speech is Now Conditional

In the UK, a mother named Lucy Connolly was given a longer sentence for a “wrongthink” tweet than many violent offenders.

Meanwhile, the UK government has created an elite police squad to monitor anti-migrant posts on social media.

Michael Shellenberger calls this a full-blown police state.

And he’s not wrong.

When peaceful speech is punished harder than violent crime, it’s not about safety anymore. It’s about control.

Sean Feucht and the Double Standard

Canadian officials are also targeting Christian musician and Let Us Worship founder Sean Feucht.

Venues are being pressured to cancel his tour stops.

The taxpayer-funded CBC is labeling him “dangerous” with hit pieces.

At one event, Antifa threw a smoke bomb at his head inside a church—and police did nothing.

Meanwhile, the same cities allow:

Muslim protesters to block streets.

Pride parades to march naked in front of children.

Pro-Palestinian mobs to burn the Canadian flag and chant “Death to Canada.”

But worshipping Jesus? That’s apparently where the government draws the line.

This isn’t about liking Sean Feucht’s music.

It’s about precedent.

If officials and media can cancel someone for their beliefs, none of us are safe.

Debanking: The Economic Weapon

Eva Chipiuk—lawyer for Freedom Convoy protesters—was debanked by RBC this week.

Her “offense”?

Buying small amounts of Bitcoin.

Being a known dissenter.

Her accounts were frozen without notice, then terminated completely.

And Eva isn’t alone.

This is how the state—and complicit banks—punish dissent economically.

Once central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) roll out, this level of control will be instant.

Your ability to buy food, travel, or run your business could be switched off with a click.

The Thread That Ties It Together

Chris Barber & Tamara Lich.

Criminalized tweets in the UK.

The witch hunt against Sean Feucht.

Eva Chipiuk’s debanking.

Each of these is an example of the same thing:

Your freedoms are becoming conditional.

Conditional on political obedience.Conditional on toeing the line.Conditional on silence when the government crosses yours.

This is how free societies slide into authoritarian ones….slowly, one “example” at a time.

You don’t have to agree with these individuals to see the bigger issue.

If they can do this to them, what happens when you’re on the wrong side of the next narrative?

Your Call to Action

It’s easier to look away because you don’t like the people involved.

But by the time they come for you, it’s too late.

Pay attention.

Protect yourself.

Refuse to be silent just because it’s “safer” that way.

Because the more we normalize conditional freedom, the faster we lose it for good.

Want to listen to this weeks episode? Find it here:

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Stay awake. Stay Free.

Karla Joy Treadway