Last week something happened in Ottawa that trended in the top ten globally on X for four straight days, and in this week’s episode of The Sovereign Sphere, I sat down with MP Dean Allison to talk through everything that happened during those four days of testimony, why it mattered, and what needs to happen next.

Dean described the atmosphere in the room in a way that surprised even him, saying that he “felt a lot of love in the room and felt a lot of sort of unity, and people were actually cheering for each other,” which stood in stark contrast to the usual confrontational nature of Parliament Hill. He credited part of that feeling to a conversation he had with Senator Ron Johnson, who told him that the most effective sessions he has run are the ones where “we invite the people we want to talk about the things where we’re not being interrupted, well people aren’t getting gaslit,” because as Dean explained, so many of the people who came forward “have been gaslit for years and years,” and if it were not for independent media helping tell their stories, “their stories wouldn’t be told at all.”

What stood out most to me was while I was sitting through that week was how often witnesses opened their testimony with a disclaimer they should never have needed to give in the first place. As Dean put it, “the first thing they said was, I’m not an anti-vaxxer, and we were like, yeah, duh,” because these were people whose lives had been upended by their own injuries and who still felt compelled to defend themselves before they were even allowed to describe what happened to them. That instinct does not come from nowhere. It comes from years of being told, in Dean’s words, that “if I gaslight you and you don’t talk about what ails you or what’s bothering you, then everyone thinks you just said it, everyone thinks there’s not a problem,” and he pointed out that the entire goal of that kind of pressure is to make sure people never speak again, because as he said, “there is no way that healing can begin” if the conversation never happens in the open.

One of the testimonies that has stayed with both of us involved a member of the Canadian Armed Forces, and Dean described him as someone who would “give his life” for this country, someone who loved his job and was never given a choice about what was happening to his own body. When that injury finally caught up to him, Dean said that “not only do they lie, and they did lie, about his cause or the reason for him being dismissed from the army, but they basically kicked him to the curb like he was some garbage, it was like it was garbage day.” Dean went on to explain that this man had suffered “not only a physical injury but a moral injury as well,” and he admitted that the pain in that testimony “still haunts me.”

That theme of institutions hiding behind vague language came up again when we discussed the Canadian Armed Forces more broadly, and I told Dean that what struck me most was looking at the healthiest population of Canadians possible and seeing men who were having heart attacks and developing serious conditions, only to find that almost every one of those cases had been quietly filed under something like mental health rather than being accurately recorded. Dean did not mince words about what that represents, saying plainly that “they’re hiding everything, they’re not even acknowledging the injuries, they’re labeling them as something else.”

We also spent time talking about why independent platforms matter so much right now, and I told Dean that X has become the fastest accountability tool available because the people on it are sharp enough to catch inconsistencies almost instantly, saying that “mainstream media will do a clip and immediately the comments have blown up with, but we have this clip of you actually saying this complete opposite thing,” and that “you can’t lie well on X, people will catch you.” Dean agreed, telling me that he uses X for news because “chances are if the mainstream’s gonna get to it, you’ll read it there two or three days beforehand,” and he warned that if platforms like that are ever shut down, “there’s no chance of ever getting any type of truth out ever again.”

That warning connects directly to something Dean said about the current political climate, where he described a government that wants closer alignment with institutions that, in his words, “love censorship, they love digital IDs, they love just making sure you don’t have an opinion.” I read him a quote from J.K. Rowling that I had come across the day before, which says that if you believe free speech is for you but not your political opponents you are illiberal, if no contrary evidence could change your beliefs you are a fundamentalist, if you believe the state should punish those with contrary views you are totalitarian, and if you believe political opponents should be punished with violence or death you are a terrorist, and Dean’s response was immediate, saying “you need to send me that, I love that quote.”

When I asked Dean what the actual next step looks like now that the inquiry has happened, he was honest that there is no single mechanism waiting in the wings to deliver accountability automatically. He pointed to the pattern that has played out with past scandals involving tainted blood and thalidomide, noting that “it always starts with deny, deny, deny, deny,” and that real change only came once the pattern of denial became impossible to sustain. His hope is that this inquiry becomes part of that same arc, saying “wouldn’t it be amazing if enough people demanded a full blown inquiry,” one with the power to actually subpoena witnesses and compel documentation rather than relying on testimony with no teeth behind it.

I pushed back gently on how long that might take in Canada specifically, telling Dean that this country tends to move slowly out of the gate on issues like this, but that the data tends to become undeniable eventually, especially with pressure building from other countries that are already further along in asking these questions. Dean agreed, describing the approach he and organizations like the Canadian Covid Care Alliance have taken as something like a three legged stool, explaining that “we need the hearts and minds, we gotta tell the public story,” while also needing the scientists and statisticians to verify what has or has not been properly studied, because without that verification work it becomes too easy for institutions to simply claim there was nothing to find.

Perhaps the most honest moment of the conversation came when I admitted to Dean how distrustful I have become of hospitals, doctors, and the broader healthcare system, telling him that I do not even get my own dog vaccinated anymore. Dean’s response captured exactly why trust has collapsed the way it has, saying that “if people would admit they’re wrong, then we could say okay, you’re acting now we got a starting point, but if you fail to acknowledge that anything even happened, how can I trust you to fix something that you don’t even acknowledge happened.”

Toward the end of our conversation, Dean brought the responsibility back to the public rather than just the politicians, reminding me that showing up to vote in municipal elections remains shockingly rare, and that even among people who do vote, very few actually understand the issues their candidates are running on. He encouraged people to develop the habit of following the money when something does not sit right, saying “if something doesn’t seem right here in the back of your brain, you’re going, that just doesn’t set real well with me, you want to ask why people are doing it, is there some kind of ulterior motive.” I shared a story from a friend who had organized a letter writing campaign to the airlines during the lockdowns, sending a flood of handwritten letters that could not be ignored, and not long after that campaign the mandates in question were lifted. Dean agreed that no single tactic does the work alone, saying that whether it is a letter writing campaign, a convoy, or consistent calls to an MP’s office, “it’s not any one thing, it’s a combination of them all to raise the issue to the point of consciousness.”

Dean closed our conversation with a warning that feels especially important to sit with now that the news cycle has already started moving on to the next story, saying that “if people were unaware that it happened the first time, it’ll make it much easier to happen the second time.” That is really the entire argument for why this conversation cannot end now that the four days of testimony are over. The inquiry was never meant to be the finish line. It was meant to be the moment where enough people finally started asking the questions that institutions have spent years hoping nobody would ask.

If you have not yet watched the original testimony from the Allison Inquiry, it remains archived in full and searchable by individual witness, and listening to this episode alongside that testimony will give you a much fuller picture of everything Dean and I discussed here.

After four days of testimony that trended in the top ten globally on X, MP Dean Allison joins The Sovereign Sphere to break down what actually happened during the National Citizens Inquiry, what it took to make it happen, and why he believes this conversation cannot be allowed to disappear from the public eye. We talk about gaslighting, military cover-ups, state media, the collapse of public trust, and what real accountability would actually require going forward. This is the debrief for anyone who watched the inquiry and needs context, and the starting point for anyone who has not yet seen it.

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