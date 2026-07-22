My latest piece traces how Canadian media bias has evolved beyond simple “left vs. right” framing into something more structural — an establishment bias funded directly by the government it’s supposed to hold accountable. It covers the $1.4 billion CBC budget and $595 million media bailout, documented incidents including CTV’s video manipulation scandal and CBC’s undisclosed lobbyist panels, the censorship architecture built through Bills C-11 and C-18, and closes with a concrete roadmap for reform.

The Old Map Doesn’t Match the New Territory

The standard critique of Canadian media goes like this: CBC leans left, it favors Liberals and the NDP, and conservatives get unfair treatment. All true as far as it goes. But it’s built on a framework that no longer describes Canadian politics.

Look at who actually votes Conservative today — not the caricature from CBC panels, but the real coalition. Truck drivers. Tradespeople. Small business owners buried under regulation. Working-class immigrants watching the promise that brought them here become harder to access. People working full-time who still can’t afford rent. The Conservative coalition in 2025 is overwhelmingly working and middle class.

Now look at what the Liberal-NDP governing arrangement has actually delivered: the largest expansion of the federal bureaucracy in Canadian history, $595 million in media subsidies to legacy outlets, legislation giving government regulatory control over what Canadians see online, a housing crisis of historic proportions, and a pharmaceutical lobbying ecosystem so embedded in public broadcasting that lobbyists appeared on CBC discussing COVID policy without disclosing who they represented.

That’s not a “working-class government.” That’s Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Government, and corporate media — wearing the language of progressivism as cover. And the media, still operating on the old map, keeps framing every Conservative policy as a threat to working Canadians while working Canadians vote Conservative in record numbers. That mismatch isn’t just an intellectual error. It’s a bias baked into every editorial decision.

Follow the Money

The CBC receives roughly $1.4 billion in federal funding annually. One broadcaster, one consistent editorial lean, no equivalent counterpart on the other side. Amir Epstein, testifying before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, put it plainly: “We have not seen [balanced information]. We don’t see it in most media outlets in this country. Not CTV, not Citytv, not CP24 — the list goes on and on.”

Then there’s the $595 million media bailout — tax credits and subsidies for “qualified Canadian journalism organizations,” decided by a government-appointed panel. Postmedia and the Globe and Mail qualified. Rebel News and True North were denied. Independent digital creators were largely shut out.

Financial dependency creates its own gravity. Outlets that rely on government funding have every incentive to avoid the kind of investigative journalism that might jeopardize that relationship — no editorial phone call required. Compare this to the U.S., where media bias is well-documented but the government isn’t a direct financial stakeholder in the outlets covering it. In Canada, it is. That’s a fundamentally more dangerous arrangement.

The Smoking Guns

A few documented incidents move this from structural critique to undeniable fact:

CTV, 2024: A clip of Pierre Poilievre was edited to rearrange his words and remove references to the carbon tax, misrepresenting his position on a non-confidence motion. Internal investigation found deliberate manipulation; two staffers were fired. It went to the Commons Ethics Committee — with nowhere near the outrage this would generate had the target been a Liberal leader.

CBC’s Rosemary Barton was listed as a named applicant in a 2019 copyright lawsuit CBC filed against the Conservative Party — not the Liberals, not the NDP. Her name was later removed from the filing, but she continued covering Conservative politics as though the conflict never existed.

Travis Dhanraj , a CBC host, filed a human rights complaint alleging CBC maintained a blacklist of conservative commentators, blocked booking requests, and disciplined him after he interviewed a Conservative MP. CBC denies the allegations, but the pattern speaks to an internal culture problem no denial fully resolves.

CBC threatened journalists over a letter calling for more diverse Israel-Palestine coverage, citing impartiality — while regularly hosting undisclosed corporate lobbyists to discuss issues they were paid to influence. A journalist expressing a view is treated as a threat. A paid lobbyist commenting on their own clients isn’t.

What the Data Actually Shows

Investigative journalist Jon Horler catalogued over 860 guest appearances across CBC, CTV, and Global. One in threeguests discussing Canadian politics during the federal election lead-up was a lobbyist or PR professional — often with zero disclosure.

Brian Gallant, former Premier of New Brunswick, appeared on CBC repeatedly representing an organization that is a subsidiary of Navigator, one of Canada’s largest lobbying firms — a connection left undisclosed in five of six tracked appearances. In another instance, a CBC panel on wealth taxes featured three corporate lobbyists out of four panelists, who laughed off the idea on air. No economist. No grassroots voice.

Even CBC’s own ombudsman admitted that disclosing a firm name without disclosing its actual business interest is “rather pointless.” The practice continues unchanged.

This isn’t really left-wing bias in any ideological sense — it’s establishment bias. The lobbyists are booked because they’re the ones in the Rolodex, available on a Tuesday afternoon precisely because their media presence is underwritten by the clients they represent. It doesn’t serve the left or the right. It serves the establishment — currently dressed in progressive clothing.

The Censorship Architecture

The government didn’t need to censor anyone directly. It built a system that achieves the same result.

Bill C-11 gives the CRTC power to force platforms like YouTube to push government-approved Canadian content into feeds. When viewers don’t engage with unwanted content, YouTube’s algorithm reads that as low quality and downranks the creator globally — punishing Canadian creators for content forced on audiences who didn’t ask for it. Even Michael Geist, a leading independent voice on Canadian digital policy, has warned these rules will cost creators real revenue.

Bill C-18 forced Google and Meta to pay for linking to Canadian news. Meta responded by blocking news content in Canada entirely. Legacy outlets with subsidies and direct subscribers survived. Independent digital outlets built on social traffic were cut off overnight.

The pattern: fund the outlets that serve government interests, starve the ones that challenge them, then pass legislation making it harder for independent voices to reach audiences at all. It’s a more sophisticated form of control than direct censorship — and much easier to defend as something else.

How We Actually Fix It

Restructure CBC’s mandate around genuine neutrality, with real consequences for failure. CPAC already shows what unfiltered, uncut coverage looks like in Canada — a publicly funded broadcaster should model itself on that standard. Reform or abolish the media bailout. If it continues, eligibility must be genuinely independent of the government writing the checks, open to all credible journalism regardless of political orientation. Mandatory, specific, on-screen disclosure. Not a name buried on a website — if a lobbyist is discussing an issue they’re paid to influence, viewers need to know before the analysis starts. Revise Bill C-11’s discoverability framework with people who actually understand recommendation algorithms, since the current version actively harms the independent creators it claims to protect. Support independent media directly. Watch it, share it, pay for it. Every subscription is a vote for the kind of media ecosystem that should exist — and right now, those votes matter more than most people realize.

Ethical journalism in Canada has been lost — but it’s recoverable. The appetite for something more honest is there, and the people building it are doing real work under difficult conditions. The first step is refusing to pretend the problem isn’t real.

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