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Dimitri Oarloff's avatar
Dimitri Oarloff
1d

Well written! I expect the language Police will be showing up at your door shortly! I hope that's a joke..?

My only disagreement with your post, is the term used for CBC, CTV et al. These are no longer news 'media' outlets, as much as marketing arms of the Liberal party with a sprinkle of local topics. The only way for this to change is with a party change, and complete defunding. If it rises from the ashes of its own merit, there is a better chance of being somewhat objective and viewer focused. Today it's too ingrained, and you can't turn off ideology when the rot is this deep. Even the non-news programing supports ideological views, and its not worth turning on in my opinion. The fact they can't support themselves is telling enough.

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3 replies by The Sovereign Sphere and others
KZwick's avatar
KZwick
1d

Rule number one to feed at the Govt Media trough....Carbon is Pollution. Full stop.

The Carbon Pollution angle must be weaved into every story possible, every day.

Rule number two.... Oppression of everyone who is not a straight, white, male, made worse of course by Carbon Pollution.

Rule three...see rule number one.

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1 reply by The Sovereign Sphere
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